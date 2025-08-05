Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.11 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 23.80 ($0.32). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 23.80 ($0.32), with a volume of 2,508 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Safestay in a report on Tuesday, June 17th.
View Our Latest Analysis on SSTY
Safestay Trading Up 3.5%
Safestay (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.97) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. Safestay had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Safestay plc will post 24.0500009 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Safestay Company Profile
Safestay is one of Europe’s largest hostel groups. Its 20 premium hostels offer guests both private and shared rooms across destination cities within the UK, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Slovakia.
Safestay’s mission at each of its locations is to provide a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable space that caters to the needs of different travellers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Safestay
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.