Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.11 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 23.80 ($0.32). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 23.80 ($0.32), with a volume of 2,508 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Safestay in a report on Tuesday, June 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.45 million, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Safestay (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.97) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. Safestay had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Safestay plc will post 24.0500009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safestay is one of Europe’s largest hostel groups. Its 20 premium hostels offer guests both private and shared rooms across destination cities within the UK, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Slovakia.

Safestay’s mission at each of its locations is to provide a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable space that caters to the needs of different travellers.

