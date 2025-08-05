Sharplink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sharplink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,380,000 shares, anincreaseof159.9% from the June 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently,5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently,5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sharplink Gaming Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of Sharplink Gaming stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Sharplink Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $124.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48.

Get Sharplink Gaming alerts:

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharplink Gaming had a negative return on equity of 162.25% and a negative net margin of 94.08%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Sharplink Gaming

In related news, CFO Robert Michael Delucia acquired 7,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,799.04. This trade represents a 111.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rob Phythian acquired 44,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 57,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,385.28. This represents a 351.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sharplink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharplink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.