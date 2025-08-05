Sharplink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sharplink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,380,000 shares, anincreaseof159.9% from the June 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently,5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently,5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sharplink Gaming Trading Up 11.7%
Shares of Sharplink Gaming stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Sharplink Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $124.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48.
Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharplink Gaming had a negative return on equity of 162.25% and a negative net margin of 94.08%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.
About Sharplink Gaming
SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.
