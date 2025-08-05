Short Interest in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Rises By 175.1%

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 763,000 shares, agrowthof175.1% from the June 30th total of 277,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,705,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,705,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 220.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC acquired a new position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $246,000.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQI opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a $0.6366 dividend. This is an increase from NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

