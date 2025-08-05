OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Up 195.1% in July

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,810,000 shares, anincreaseof195.1% from the June 30th total of 613,300 shares. Approximately9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
OceanPal Stock Down 2.0%
OP stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $910,275.60, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.19. OceanPal has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $3.17.
OceanPal Company Profile
