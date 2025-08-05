OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Up 195.1% in July

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,810,000 shares, anincreaseof195.1% from the June 30th total of 613,300 shares. Approximately9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

OceanPal Stock Down 2.0%

OP stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $910,275.60, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.19. OceanPal has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

OceanPal Company Profile

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

