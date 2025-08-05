Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Update

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 277,800 shares, anincreaseof217.8% from the June 30th total of 87,400 shares. Approximately13.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately13.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sintx Technologies Price Performance

Sintx Technologies stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. Sintx Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.58). Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 203.66% and a negative net margin of 483.85%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sintx Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sintx Technologies

In other Sintx Technologies news, Director Mark Lewis Anderson bought 10,000 shares of Sintx Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,500. This represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

