Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.69 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 9.92 ($0.13). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 9.86 ($0.13), with a volume of 22,180 shares.

Princess Private Equity Trading Up 0.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.88. The company has a market capitalization of £683.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.44.

About Princess Private Equity

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

