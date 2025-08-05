Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $509,000 Investment in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,252,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter valued at about $53,535,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 370,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday.

Mercury General Stock Up 5.2%

MCY stock opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.96. Mercury General Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $2.77. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Featured Articles

