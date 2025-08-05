PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $18,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 577,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,489,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 27.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,081,000 after buying an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 183,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,718,333.60. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMB opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

