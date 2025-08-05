Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 680 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,651,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $14,002,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.10.

Read Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.