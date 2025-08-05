Banco Santander S.A. Sells 2,225 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPAY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,734,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,713,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corpay stock opened at $324.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.06 and a 1 year high of $400.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.75 and a 200-day moving average of $339.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPAY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 price objective (down from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corpay in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.07.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

