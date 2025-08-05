Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stake in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAUR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAUR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Laureate Education Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.00 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

