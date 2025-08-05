Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $3.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UGP

Ultrapar Participacoes Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participacoes

NYSE UGP opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 61.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 92.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 986,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 247,755 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 763.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.