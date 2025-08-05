PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $19,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.93.

MLM opened at $602.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $441.95 and a one year high of $633.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

