Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 44,048 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 185,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $1,167,807.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 311,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,642.99. This represents a 37.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 145,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $910,137.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 235,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,493.75. The trade was a 38.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 576,585 shares of company stock worth $3,688,758. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 5.5%

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

