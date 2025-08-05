GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Position Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $76.48. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

