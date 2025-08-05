PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 25,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 74,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $7,900,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS stock opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 105.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

