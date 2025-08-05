VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Sold by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITM. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,390.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.