Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,346,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,799 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 12.9% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $42,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Prodigy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,063,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,032,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 895,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,135,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $35.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

