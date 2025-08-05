Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,500.7% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 777,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after acquiring an additional 747,171 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,956,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,457,000 after purchasing an additional 742,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,379,000 after buying an additional 634,469 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,706,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,513,000 after buying an additional 620,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,766,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,913,000 after buying an additional 545,724 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9%

SPEM stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.