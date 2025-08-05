Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,524,000 after buying an additional 747,639 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,891,000. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,969.1% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after buying an additional 416,156 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,104,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,741,000 after buying an additional 402,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 658,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,765,000 after buying an additional 366,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 12.9%

Shares of EFG opened at $108.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

