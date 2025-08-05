Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 732.42%. On average, analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0%

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,134,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 127,366 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACRS. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.71.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

