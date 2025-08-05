Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.41) per share and revenue of $95.81 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TARS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 71,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

