BARK (BARK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $99.45 million for the quarter. BARK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.74 million. BARK had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. On average, analysts expect BARK to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BARK alerts:

BARK Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.88. BARK has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BARK from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BARK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BARK from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BARK

Insider Transactions at BARK

In other news, CFO Zahir Ibrahim purchased 58,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $50,587.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 364,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,365.08. This trade represents a 19.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 139,378 shares of company stock valued at $125,337 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BARK

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BARK stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About BARK

(Get Free Report)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.