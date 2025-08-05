Generation Bio (GBIO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Generation Bio to post earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.30. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. On average, analysts expect Generation Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Generation Bio Price Performance
Shares of GBIO stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Generation Bio has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $29.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBIO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, July 18th.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.
