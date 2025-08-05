Generation Bio (GBIO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Generation Bio to post earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.30. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 million. On average, analysts expect Generation Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Generation Bio Price Performance

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Generation Bio has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $29.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Generation Bio stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,135 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 407,843 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.73% of Generation Bio worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBIO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

