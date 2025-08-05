Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

EMXC stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $64.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

