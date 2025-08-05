iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

DGRO opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.32. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $65.84.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

