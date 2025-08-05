Critical Review: Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) vs. Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) and Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vivendi and Hellenic Telecom Organization, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivendi 0 2 0 2 3.00 Hellenic Telecom Organization 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Vivendi and Hellenic Telecom Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivendi N/A N/A N/A Hellenic Telecom Organization 13.70% 26.59% 10.21%

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Vivendi has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hellenic Telecom Organization has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vivendi and Hellenic Telecom Organization”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivendi $321.42 million N/A -$6.50 billion N/A N/A Hellenic Telecom Organization $2.10 billion 3.60 $518.11 million N/A N/A

Hellenic Telecom Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Vivendi.

Dividends

Vivendi pays an annual dividend of $9.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 262.3%. Hellenic Telecom Organization pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Summary

Hellenic Telecom Organization beats Vivendi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivendi

(Get Free Report)

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Lagardère segment engages in the publishing, media, and travel retail activities. The Havas segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Prisma Media segment publishes French magazines and online videos. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for various console-PC-mobile platforms, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services and live performances through Olympia production, festival production, and venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. The Generosity and Solidarity segment operates CanalOlympia; and Vivendi Foundation, a Create Joy solidarity program, which supports initial and professional training projects. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

(Get Free Report)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services. It also provides mobile and satellite telecommunication, electronic money, e-commerce, financing, consultancy and security, real estate, insurance brokerage, training, wholesale telephony, retail, marketing, overdue accounts management, wholesale broadband, and infrastructure services. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Athens, Greece. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.