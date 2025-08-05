Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Target Price at $19.82

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.1818.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

CRK opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $31.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $11,450,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 79.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,507,000 after acquiring an additional 513,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 67.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 437,476 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $8,719,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $6,349,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

