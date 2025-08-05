CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Receives $115.06 Average PT from Analysts

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.0556.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 target price on CAVA Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $172.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.65.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $55,543.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,495.08. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $230,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 350,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,321,708.44. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,951 shares of company stock worth $5,409,027. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

