Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) vs. Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Critical Review

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) and Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Flowers Foods and Freshpet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods 0 3 0 0 2.00 Freshpet 1 5 8 0 2.50

Flowers Foods currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.12%. Freshpet has a consensus target price of $119.1429, suggesting a potential upside of 70.23%. Given Freshpet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freshpet is more favorable than Flowers Foods.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshpet has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Flowers Foods and Freshpet”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods $5.10 billion 0.67 $248.12 million $1.08 14.89 Freshpet $975.18 million 3.50 $46.92 million $0.31 225.77

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Freshpet. Flowers Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freshpet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Flowers Foods and Freshpet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods 4.49% 18.91% 7.28% Freshpet 1.54% 3.16% 2.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Flowers Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Flowers Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Freshpet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Freshpet on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates bakeries. Its customers include national and regional restaurants, institutions and foodservice distributors, and retail in-store bakeries; wholesale distributors; mass merchandisers, supermarkets, vending outlets, and convenience stores; quick-serve chains, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies; and public health care, military commissaries, and prisons, and other governmental institutions. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

