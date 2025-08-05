Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,870,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $516,560,000 after buying an additional 208,826 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,800,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,723,000 after acquiring an additional 78,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Corning by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,347,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,610,000 after acquiring an additional 80,872 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Corning by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,048,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,436,000 after purchasing an additional 293,713 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Corning by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,285,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,190,000 after purchasing an additional 303,607 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Corning Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $2,256,302.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,813.88. This represents a 35.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $877,026.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,520.48. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,789. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

