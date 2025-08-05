HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.4545.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 553.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -434.78%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

