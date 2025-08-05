Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $197.50 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

