DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,566 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in DexCom by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in DexCom by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 944.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $130,459.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 106,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,254.11. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 56,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,903.73. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,191 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

