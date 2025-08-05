Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $93.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $72.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.06. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $107.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.29). Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a negative net margin of 211.46%. The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

In other news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 1.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 8.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 103.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 277,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 140,899 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Stories

