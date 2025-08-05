IFG Advisory LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 55,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,171,844.80. The trade was a 13.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,932,778. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $483.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $522.89 and its 200-day moving average is $531.90. The company has a market cap of $173.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

