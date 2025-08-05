LSV Asset Management Has $13.56 Million Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.27% of Valley National Bancorp worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 206.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 219.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VLY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $495.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.79 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

