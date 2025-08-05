LSV Asset Management Has $18.63 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $18,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 8,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in PACCAR by 234.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 64.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239.92. This represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

