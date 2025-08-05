Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1,057.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,781.60. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. PPL Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.34%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

