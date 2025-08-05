Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total value of $93,191,286.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,303,960.45. This trade represents a 71.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total transaction of $82,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,090,389.60. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,014,642 shares of company stock valued at $657,325,186. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Stephens initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of SNOW opened at $208.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.20. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $229.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

