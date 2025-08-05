LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.50% of Fulton Financial worth $16,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Fulton Financial by 369.9% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 599,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,467.82. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.8%

FULT opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $328.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FULT shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

