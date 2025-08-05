UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. UGI Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

