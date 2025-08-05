Encompass More Asset Management Grows Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Encompass More Asset Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,864,000 after buying an additional 44,937 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.2% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 75.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 104,945 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUL opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

