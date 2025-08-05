Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $689.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $705.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $654.70 and a 200-day moving average of $603.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.