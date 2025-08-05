McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Encompass More Asset Management

Encompass More Asset Management lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,867,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,078,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $296,216.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,187. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,444,208. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $304.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $217.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.00. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $265.33 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

