Encompass More Asset Management Invests $743,000 in Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FOXY)

Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FOXY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.
Simplify Currency Strategy ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA FOXY opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24. Simplify Currency Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.08.
About Simplify Currency Strategy ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FOXY – Free Report).
