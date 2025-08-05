Encompass More Asset Management Invests $743,000 in Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FOXY)

Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FOXY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Simplify Currency Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FOXY opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24. Simplify Currency Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.08.

About Simplify Currency Strategy ETF

The Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (FOXY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long global basket, short usd currency. The fund is an actively managed fund with long and short exposures in foreign currencies through forward contracts and swaps, as well as futures contracts. It employs a combination of mean-reversion strategy for G10 currencies and a carry strategy for emerging market currencies.

