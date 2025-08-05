Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT) Stake Boosted by Encompass More Asset Management

Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report) by 290.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 227,817 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter valued at $10,421,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at $4,381,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 107.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 48,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 527.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 79,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 67,127 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BATS:EALT opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.63. Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90.

About Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (EALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 5-15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months EALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

