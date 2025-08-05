Encompass More Asset Management Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

Encompass More Asset Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 5.3% in the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 8.6%

BATS XDSQ opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.85. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

