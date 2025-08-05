Encompass More Asset Management Sells 463 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Encompass More Asset Management decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,909,000 after purchasing an additional 136,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GLD opened at $310.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.05 and its 200 day moving average is $291.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $220.11 and a 12-month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.