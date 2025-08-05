L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Encompass More Asset Management

Encompass More Asset Management decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $19,522,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,472,018.92. The trade was a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,061 shares of company stock worth $28,227,077 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $277.96 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $280.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.